 Decline in values is resulting in less compassion for others - Andrew Azzopardi
Advert
Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 06:30 by Vanessa Macdonald

Decline in values is resulting in less compassion for others - Andrew Azzopardi

Social media role in mitigating loneliness has been overestimated

The decline in value has seen a shift towards materialism and away from awareness and compassion for others, the dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, Andrew Azzopardi, told Times Talk.

He warned that loneliness was a far greater problem than previously thought, as shown in a recent survey carried out by the faculty. The problem is how to solve it, as a holistic approach involving society, the government, families, the church and the education system all have a role to play, he stressed.

What is not so clear is whether the connectivity provided by social media can help - as what is needed, he said, was actual contact.

 

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. ‘Shocking’ that 43.5% are lonely in such a connected world - dean

  2. Decline in values is resulting in less compassion for others -...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed