Time for mature politics - Martin Cauchi Inglott

Politics can and should be positive, because this is all about the way we live, the air we breathe and our future prosperity. So wherever this journey takes us, we should always find common ground and build on the positive of each other, acknowledging, respecting and rewarding true meritocracy in the process.

In this vein, this Saturday we are called to the polls, which is in fact an important litmus test to assess whether we want more of the same tribal politics, or whether Malta opts for more transparency and cleaner politics through untainted third parties, dependent on volunteers’ efforts and man hours, rather than oligarch funding.

But what exactly is more of the same? Well, for half a century, we have become resigned to a red or blue dominated society. Most of us are predictably born into a political party, as are, our surrounding families, and we do not question our loyalties, be they red or blue, with few shades in between.

While growing up, we heard rumours and stories about ‘the other party’ and their supporters. This goes to the extent that, when we talk about others, which is common practice, we never say ‘he/she votes for PN/PL’ but instead we refer to the term ‘he/she is PN/PL’. Which party we support becomes part of our identity, at least until faced with some life-changing situation, challenge or opportunity.

Why? Because as a nation, we are an emotional folk. We take sides and fight for what is precious to us. We defend our family and loved ones. We even transfer these strong emotions and the unconditional support to football teams and of course political parties.

While football is a game, politics is not, yet our allegiance to political parties is as strong as our allegiance to football teams, especially since political orientation can sometimes make or break us.

But at the end of the day, we all have a responsibility towards our country, our children and of course ourselves. So perhaps it’s time for us to reflect and consider moving out of our comfort zone and asking ourselves whether we really want more of the same in the next decades.

Do you dare try breaking the mould by opting for a cleaner, brighter, future for you and your children?

Are we comfortable with developers stealing our space, air and time to build apartment blocks and hotels on our land, and drawing in more people to our already jam-packed island in the process?

Are we comfortable with the same investors, the chosen few, destroying what’s left of our beautiful nature and historical heritage?

Are we comfortable that fewer and fewer Maltese can enjoy a terraced house while normal houses can only be afforded by millionaires?

Do we really want the wealthy to become richer, while the hard-working majority to become the working poor?

Are we content with the clearance sale of our beloved country’s assets, cases in point being three hospitals, the power station and a prime bank?

Rest assured that this sad state of affairs will probably not change when the Nationalist Party comes to power as too many favours are probably owed, given the party’s alleged debt.

So it’s decision time. Ask yourself, do you really want more of the same bipartisan, stale, oligarch friendly politics? Or do you dare try breaking the mould by opting for a cleaner, brighter, future for you and your children? Fortunately we have a golden opportunity to bring change to Malta, and it’s called Democratic Party. So if you really want change, make yourself part of it and vote orange.

Martin Cauchi Inglott is a Democratic Party European Parliament candidate.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece