Today's front pages: May 22, 2019

These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers:

The Times of Malta sought reactions to the Prime Minister's statement that the cold-blooded murder of a migrant had affected perceptions, with most saying that nothing had changed. It also reports on a looming battle over another controversial application, this time for an aparthotel.

MaltaToday reports MEP candidate David Stellini saying he would never vote against Malta in a resolution unless it mentioned all the other member states guilty of banking fraud and crime. It also reports on the possibility of a second referendum on Brexit.

The Malta Independent leads with the Council of Europe report saying that the lack of checks and balances was undermining the rule of law. It also quotes the Chamber of Architects (sic) saying that the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development had failed.

In-Nazzjon reports on Opposition leader Adrian Delia's speech, in which he lamented the negative press being levelled at Malta because of the government's actions.

L-Orizzont carries a European Commission statement that legalising abortion cannot be imposed on Malta. It also carries the speech made by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in which he urged people to stick with him in the coming elections.