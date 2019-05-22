Those who encourage hatred should be punished - AD

Stronger measures need to be taken against those who spread hatred, AD leader Carmel Cacopardo insisted on Wednesday, saying that the cold-blooded murder of Lassane Cisse in April was the result of the growing culture of racism.

He said that hatred had even been encouraged by certain politicians, with a number of incidents over the past years whose importance had unfortunately been played down.

Acknowledging that the influx of foreigners had had a negative impact on rentals, he said this was no excuse for people to turn against “people with dark skins”.

Mr Cacopardo said the EU’s policies were based on solidarity for those who were vulnerable, adding that AD would continue to insist on appropriate levels of burden-sharing.

His statement comes days after two soldiers were arrested and charged with the racially-motivated murder of 42-year-old Mr Cisse.