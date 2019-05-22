Teenager hurt in yet another construction site accident

A 17-year-old youth was the latest to be seriously injured in a string of construction site accidents over the past few weeks.

The police said that the man, from Qormi, fell three storeys at the site in Triq il-Ħafur, Attard.

The accident occurred at 10am.

He is currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital while the police continue with their investigations.

The spate of injuries has prompted various entities to comment on about how they could be avoided, with the Kamra tal-Periti proposing an overhaul of the laws to try to improve regulation.