Michela's Chameleon climbs to third in the Spotify charts

Michela seen in her Eurovision Song Contest performance.

Chameleon, Malta's Eurovision entry by Michela, had climbed to third in the Spotify charts despite its disappointing placing at last week's contest.

And four days after the curtain came down on the contest, the European Broadcasting Union said it had been forced to revise the result because of an error in the computation of the jury vote in Balarus.

There are no changes in the placing of the top four songs.

Malta, however, saw its placing improve to 14th from 16th.

"The EBU can confirm, following standard review practices, we have discovered that due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used. This had no impact on the calculation of points derived from televoting across the 41 participating countries and the overall winner and Top 4 songs of the contest remain unchanged," the EBU said.