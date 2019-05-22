Don’t abstain, vote for pro-hunting candidates, lobby urges

FKNK said hunters should vote for European Parliament candidates who would defend the 'socio-cultural tradition'.

The hunting lobby has urged its members not to abstain from Saturday’s European Parliament election but to vote for candidates who had shown themselves to be in favour of hunting and trapping.



FKNK, the hunters’ federation, said in a statement that anyone who opted not to vote could not expect the six elected members to work in their interests.



“The problems Malta's EU membership has caused, is causing and will continue to cause to the socio-cultural tradition of hunting and for Maltese and Gozitan citizens, hunters, trappers and their families will not be solved by anyone abstaining from voting,” the federation said.



“Hunters and trappers should vote for those candidates who, if elected, will work to safeguard this socio-cultural tradition in Malta and Gozo.”



The federation also provided a copy of the answers it received from a questionnaire sent out to all candidates, asking - among a list of six questions - about their support for turtle dove hunting and live finch trapping, both currently under renewed pressure from the EU.



The document also includes a list of candidates who indicated their support for a manifesto by the European Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FACE), which includes calls for "regional and traditional hunting methods" to be respected under the Birds Directive.



“This document shows who has always work in favour of hunters' and trappers' interests, who understandings what hunting and trapping means to them, and who is willing to help the FKNK if elected to the European Parliament,” the FKNK said.