Church Commission asks MEPs to insist on consultation for EU-funded projects

The Interdiocesan Environment Commission (KA) has invited the Maltese MEPS elected on Saturday to ensure that all citizens, both in Malta and in all other member states of the European Union, are given the opportunity to express their views on EU-funded projects.

Last November, on the occasion of World Town planning Day, the KA had submitted a proposal to the European Commission and to the President of the European Parliament, highlighting the need for public participation in the preparation of a Cost-Benefit Analysis for eligible projects.

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, had replied saying that the European Parliament shared the KA’s views about the importance of consultation with local communities at an early stage of projects financed by the EU.

The proposal was forwarded to the rapporteurs in the committee on Regional Development which was working on the regulations for the financial programme of the EU for the years 2021–2027.