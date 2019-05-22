Birkirkara residents lament ‘senseless’ development of home for the elderly

The project includes two parking levels, reservoirs and five levels of residential accommodation in what is being described by residents as an ‘already congested area’. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An announcement that works on a home for the elderly will start “in a few weeks” surprised Birkirkara residents as the €12 million project has yet to be approved by the Planning Authority.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing, Anthony Agius Decelis, said last week the project would consist of two parking levels, reservoirs and five levels of residential accommodation.

According to the Planning Authority website, the development, led by Projects Malta, is still at the vetting stage, awaiting the submission of additional information from the architect in charge.

“It shows an election is upon us,” one resident said.

“I feel like they are trying to buy us off with the promise of more parking spaces,” he said, adding that the project did not make sense because the road was already heavily congested.

“This is the only open space left in the area and the impact of the project on our lifestyle will be significant, not to mention its effect on the financial value of our residences,” another resident commented in written submissions to the planning watchdog.

This is the last remaining fieldin Birkirkara

“This is not only my opinion but also that of the majority of the people who live in the surrounding area. This is the last remaining field in Birkirkara and it should be left as an open space.”

He complained that a seven-storey building on the site in question was completely out of line since most houses in the area were three storeys high.

Asked about the residents’ concerns, Dr Mizzi said Birkirkara was an ageing locality and the authorities wanted to offer elderly residents the possibility of continuing to live in their hometown.

“It is normal that the government announces projects even when applications are still not approved,” he commented.

Otherwise, he added, the media would be critical of projects not being announced in advance as soon as these appeared on the PA website.