Q&A of politics

Allow me to ask readers some very simple questions that are quite easy to answer:

1. In Malta, who is above the law? Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

2. Who keeps protecting a Cabinet minister and a chief of staff facing corruption allegations? Joseph Muscat.

3. Who shed crocodile tears when he was absolved of any wrongdoing in the Egrant inquiry? Joseph Muscat.

4. Who prefers to use threatening language to try and defend himself from Nationalist Party activists and MPs? Chris Cardona.

4. Who rebutted allegations that he had visited a bordello while on a government trip to Germany? Chris Cardona.

5. Who prefers to use the threatening word mannara (axe) when addressing Labour supporters? Chris Cardona.

6. Which word is the most suitable to describe the present Labour administration under Joseph Muscat? Corrupted.

7. Despite serious allegations of corrupt dealings, who continues to dominate the political scene in these islands and abroad? Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri...