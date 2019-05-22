Brick blocks

Many building contractors leave loose bricks on the pavement, uglifying the surroundings and often obstructing the way for people using wheelchairs, pushchairs or trolleys.

These bricks are probably left on the pavement so they can quickly be used as makeshift no-parking warnings in order to reserve parking for the contractor’s vehicles. Surely this is illegal... but one can see this practice near most building sites.

I wonder why the authorities do not fine contractors for such bad practices.