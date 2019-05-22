All tourists welcome

Mario Dingli (‘Tourist product’, April 5) seems to have found the time to scribble about the amount of pizzerias mushrooming across the Maltese islands. He referred the tourists who are as welcome as those he called “big spenders”.

He should have said that during the summer season all hotels, big or small, are jam-packed with holi­daymakers. The main attractions being the sun and the sea. For the time being, Malta is not the place for the wealthy but, sooner or later, it will be.

I used to have two restaurants, together with two partners, and we had all sorts of guests. They all enjoyed their pizza or steak. The beauty of owning a restaurant is when you have guests we called ‘returns’.

I am not sure whether the correspondent wants to be spiteful to the government or to me.