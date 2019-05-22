Watch: Maltese Abroad: Schembri scores on Apollon farewell

Andre Schembri (left) in action in his final Apollon Limassol game. Photo: Apollon Limassol

CYPRUS

Andre Schembri netted his fifth goal of the season for Apollon Limassol as they lost 2-1 against Nea Salamis in the final day of the Cyprus league, as Apollon ended third on 58 points. Next season, they will play in the Europa League qualifiers but Schembri won't embark on that journey after announcing that he will parting ways from the club.

ITALY

Mġarr United women's revelation of the season Haley Bugeja is currently in Italy as she has been handed a trial with Serie A side Sassuolo.

ENGLAND

After Sam Magri was released by Ebbsfleet United, Luke Gambin is the next Malta international to leave depart from his club as Luton Town announced that they will not retain Gambin, who returned to the club after a loan spell at Crawley Town.

IRELAND

Two games for Jacob Borg between Friday and Monday as Finn Harps defeated Waterford 3-2 before falling to Shamrock Rovers 3-0 in the Irish league, as they remain second-bottom on 10 points.

Meanwhile, Dany Testa played full game with the seniors of Greystones United in their 2-1 home win against Portmarnack FC in their league. In addition, he also featured for the U-18's side in their cup win over Crumlin FC in the last four to clinch a final berth.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 Copenhagen were defeated by Jammerbugt 2-1 in the Danish third-tier.

SCOTLAND

Beppe Mangion was between the sticks for Partick Thistle U-16's as they eased past Dundee United 5-1 in their latest league match.

AUSTRALIA

Former Malta international Manny Muscat announced his retirement from football. Throughout his club career, he had spells with the likes of A-League clubs Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City and NPL club Green Gully SC. He was also capped internationally nine times for Malta, including a World Cup Qualifier and two Euro 2012 Qualifiers.