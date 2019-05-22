Sarri to discuss Chelsea future after Europa League final

Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri has only been at the helmof the London club for the past season.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri plans showdown talks with the club's hierarchy after next week's Europa League final to see if they want the Italian to remain in charge next season.

Sarri's side recovered from a mid-season slump in time to secure Champions League football next season via a third-placed finish in the Premier League, and could end the season with a trophy when they face Arsenal in Baku on May 29.

However, Sarri's style of football has not been universally embraced by the Chelsea fans during his first season in charge and rumours in his homeland have linked the former Napoli boss with the vacant managerial roles at Juventus and Roma.

"I will speak to the club as I want to see if they are happy with me or not," said Sarri on Wednesday. "I have two more years on my contract."

The Milan stock exchange does not appear to share Chelsea fans' reservations. Juventus shares rose 5.60 per cent on Wednesday afternoon following reports in the Italian press the Italian champions had been in contact with Sarri.

Juventus are looking for a manager after parting last week with Massimiliano Allegri, who won the Italian title in each of his five seasons in charge. Juventus shares, which dipped below 0.60 Euros last May before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, reached 1.46 euros on Wednesday.

Sarri insisted any decision on his future should not be dependent on the outcome of the Europa League final.

"If the situation is like this then I want to go immediately," he added. "Ten months of work and then I have to play everything in 90 minutes, that is not right. You are either happy about my work or not happy."