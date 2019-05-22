Gżira United appoint Tedesco as coach

Giovanni Tedesco has been appointed as the new coach of Gżira United.

Gżira United have announced that they have appointed Giovanni Tedesco as their new head coach.

In a short statement, the Premier League club said that the former Ħamrun Spartans coach had put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

"We would like to announce that Mr. Giovanni Tedesco is our new Head Coach. The Italian coach signed a 3 year contract with our club. We wish him good luck! Welcome Mister," the club said in a short statement.

Tedesco's appointment as Gżira coach is not a major surprise as the Maroons had made the former Palermo and Perugia midfielder as their main objective at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Maroons made a lucrative offer to Tedesco and the Italian agreed to embark on a new project even though he still had one year left on his contract with Ħamrun Spartans.

After failing to convince the Spartans hierarchy to let him go, Tedesco filed a letter of resignation at the Malta FA to part way with the Reds so he can start a new adventure with the Maroons where he hopes he challenge for silverware.

At Ħamrun, Tedesco enjoyed a very positive season as he led the Reds to fourth place in the Premier League standings and came agonisingly close to return to European football only to be denied when Balzan beat Valletta in the FA Trophy to take their place in the Europa League qualifiers.