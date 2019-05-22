 Paceville traffic diversion because of electricity works tonight
Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 18:23

Paceville traffic diversion because of electricity works tonight

Warning against bathing because of sewage outflow near Wilġa Street

Traffic in the heart of Paceville will be diverted tonight owing to urgent works by Enemalta in St Augustine Street.

Traffic heading towards St George’s Bay will pass through the carriageway in front of the Intercontinental Hotel, while traffic in the opposite direction will be diverted to Dragonara Road.

Enemalta apologized for any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the  Environmental Health Directorate also warned against bathing off St Julians because of a sewage outflow onto the rocks and the sea near Wilġa street. 

