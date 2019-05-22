Only two days left to pick up your vote

Voters have only two days left to pick up their voting document before Malta goes to the polls Saturday.

Those who have not yet received or collected their documents can do so from the offices of the Electoral Commission on Wednesday until 10pm and Thursday between 8am and midnight.

Voters registered in Malta should pick up their vote from the counting complex in Naxxar, whereas voters registered in Gozo should go to the ID cards office at St Francis Square in Victoria.

Public transport will start operating earlier than usual on voting day to facilitate the punctual arrival of assistant Electoral Commissioners at 6am at their assigned polling places.

Buses shall depart from outstations at 5.00am. The same routes depart from Valletta at 5.30am.

The routes are: 1, 2, 3, 4, 13, 14, 16, 21, 22, 24, 31, 35, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 51, 52, 53, 54, 58, 61, 62, 63, 71, 72, 73, 81, 82, 83, 84, 88, 91, 92, 93, 94 and 122. No fare payment is required as long as the individual shows the identification tag issued by the Electoral Commission.

Assistant Electoral Commissioners will also find a minibus shuttle service, without payment, to all localities at 10pm, for their use after they deposit the ballot boxes and other election material.

