New web app directs you to your closest 'smart' recycling bin

A newly-launched web app that directs you to the nearest available 'smart' recycling bin has been launched.

IBiNs read the content of waste disposed inside them and have doubled the collection of plastic waste and had a dramatic increase in the collection of recyclable paper, metal, glass and plastic compared to the same quarter last year, GreenPak has claimed.

They have replaced all the previous recycling skips in 42 localities served

by GreenPak. The new system has led to a 23 per cent reduction of trips by collection trucks, the company said.

Along with the bins, the company has teamed up with Vodafone to create a web app that directs people to their nearest IBiN. If one happens to be full, the app will direct people to the next available one.

This was announced at Santa Lucija by GreenPak CEO Mario Schembri and Vodafone Malta’s Director of Enterprise and Business Development Kenneth Spiteri, in the presence of MEP Miriam Dalli.

The web app is accessible at ibins.greenpak.com.mt and works on any mobile device.

Vodafone’s Mr Spiteri said: “Helping protect Malta’s environment is one of our three strategic pillars and we are therefore committed to using our next generation technology to help redefine the way waste is managed.”

MEP Miriam Dalli highlighted her efforts in the European Parliament to encourage alternatives to plastic.

The project has been supported through the Business Enhance ERDF Grant Schemes Initiative, and part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund under Operational Programme 2014-2020 ‘Fostering a competitive and sustainable economy to meet our challenges’.