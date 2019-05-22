Announcements - May 22, 2019

Obituary

GATT. On May 21, OSCAR, aged 88, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Sidney, his niece Anna and her husband Joseph Grech Sant and Denise and her husband Sebastiano Vitali, his grand-nieces Julienne, Maria and Veronica and his grand-nephew Fabrizio. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Thursday, May 23, for Christ the King parish church, Paola, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family thank most heartily the doctors and dedicated staff of Casa Antonia.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 23, being the trigesima die since the demise of JOAN HAYES, Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 7pm at St Julian’s parish church. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

In Memoriam

CONSIGLIO. Treasured memo­ries of JOE CONSIGLIO A&CE, on the 36th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Rosa, his children Karl, Christa, Andrew, Julian and in-laws. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI – ANNIE, who was called to join our Saviour on May 22, 1983. Not a day goes by when you are not loved and missed. Held in our hearts forever. Love Nancy and Louis, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR VINCENT. Unfading memories of a beloved and devoted father on the 60th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FORSHAW – MIRIAM, née Randon. In memory on the ninth anniversary of her death. A loving sister to Gaby Pellegrini Petit and a most caring aunt to Gabriella and Monique. Please remember her in your prayers.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother MARY, née Ciancio, on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Now as ever, so close to our hearts. Michael, Jo Anna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – PHILIP M.D, B.Sc., D.C.H. (Lond). In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father today the 15th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his wife Hilda, his son Philip and wife Marilu, his daughter Anne and husband Peter Schranz and granddaughters and grandson. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

PRECA TRAPANI – JOHN. On his second anniversary lovingly remembered by his wife Doris, his sons John and Helena and Paul, his granddaughters Hannah and Rachel, his sister Mary Fonk and relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the fourth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his friends.

