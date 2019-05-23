Musical trailblazer’s life story

Gary Numan and Gemma Webb, his wife.

Electronic Music Malta, in collaboration with the Richmond Foundation and Fondazzjoni Kreattività is on Wednesday presenting the screening of Gary Numan: Android in La La Land.

This documentary begins in the UK at the Numan family home, then follows the move to Los Angeles and the recording, release and tour of the album Splinter – Numan’s first album in over seven years.

Viewers will hear some of the stranger stories of pop excess, along with depression, heartache and panic attacks, and how alter egos and family helped an artist cope with the rise, fall and rise again of a unique 30-year-long career in the music business.

It unfolds among the chaos of the move of a lifetime to LA and how life pans out when they get there.

The film also explores the creative journey around Numan’s work and in particular his new album, Splinter – the days in the studio, its release and the subsequent tour, both in the US and Europe – helping to get inside the head of a true pioneer, a man who has been so misunderstood for most of his career.

This screening will be preceded by a small talk and a vinyl listening session.

The documentary screening is being held at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta today Wednesday at 7.30pm. Tickets may be obtained online at: https://ticketenginex.kreattivita.org/?eventname=Gary+Numan+Android+in+La+La+Land.