Let the collections begin!

Photos From Malta Fashion Week 2018.

Fashion is a major contributor to the world’s visual culture and Malta Fashion Week (MFW), which kicks off today, provides a platform for local talent to showcase their artistry.

Every edition of the MFW is raising the bar for the local fashion industry and putting it on the international map.

It serves as an important platform for the designers’ creative growth particularly in terms of networking, exposure and visibility locally and abroad.

Around 20 local designers will be showcasing their work, alongside international designers from Slovenia, Switzerland, Spain, Nigeria, Australia, Russia, Argentina and France. Apart from fashion shows and parties, this year’s edition of the Malta Fashion Week and Awards also includes exhibitions, presentations and showrooms where designers can display their pieces and network with other industry professionals to further their career.

Malta Fashion Week runs until Wednesday, May 29, at Fort St Elmo, Valletta. For more information, visit www.fashionweek.com.mt/ malta-fashion-week/.

Shows today

7pm – ROSEMARIE ABELA

8pm – ARCHITECTURE IN FASHION – SWITZERLAND

9pm – DREW & CREW