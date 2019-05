A public lecture on the encounter between Islam and Christianity from the 7th to the 9th centuries is being held today Wednesday at 6.30pm at the Old Refectory, Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana (entrance through Lion Street).

The lecture will be delivered in Maltese by Rev Dr Joseph Ellul, OP, an expert on Islamic studies. The lecture is organised by the Malta Patristics Society and the Foundation for Theological Studies.

The public is invited to attend.