‘Shocking’ that 43.5% are lonely in such a connected world - dean

It was shocking that 43.5 per cent of people responding to a survey said they were lonely, highlighting the need for holistic action, the dean of the Faculty for Social Wellbeing, Andrew Azzopardi, warned.

He stressed that although social media had connected people in many ways, they did not provide the human contact that is so important for relationships to flourish.

Watch the full interview on Times Talk as from Wednesday.