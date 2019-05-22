Female squash players given vibrators as prizes in Spanish championship

Photo: Facebook/Ganamos con ellas

Officials at a squash club in northern Spain have resigned following outrage at their decision to award female championship winners a vibrator as a prize.

Winners of the tournament in Corvera were given a Durex Play vibrator dubbed Pure Fantasy, as well as a waxing kit and tool to remove calluses. Runners-up were given nail files and body hair removers.

The winners sent the prizes to the Asturias Squash Federation along with a letter of complaint.

"We were very surprised, very shocked. We think it's very sexist," winner Elisabet Sadó told the BBC.

Officials at Squash Oviedo, which organised the event, have since resigned over the incident. Their claims that the prizes were not meant to cause offence was brushed off by the federation.

'It's the height of sexism. We had no idea the women were going to receive these gifts,” a federation spokesperson said.

Ms Sadó said she was pleased that the incident had prompted discussion about sexism in Spanish sports.

"We wanted to explain it to everybody because we think... there's a lot of discrimination... [against women in sport] and things have to change."