Today's front pages - May 21, 2019

These are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the two soldiers facing criminal charges over the racially-motivated murder of a migrant were suspended from their duties following a special order by President George Vella. In another story, the newspaper says the Nationalist and Democratic parties have pledged to bring forward amendments to entrench Malta’s abortion ban into the Constitution by the end of the year.

The Malta Independent quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that the Equity Sharing Scheme that had just been introduced was not a silver bullet that would remove all forms of housing issues but part of a sequence of measures to addressing people’s different realities.

L-Orizzont speaks to Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri who says that the financial sector in Malta has remained stable.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that an independent commission should be set up to study and recommend recruitment in the army.