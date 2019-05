Three men were injured, two of them grievously, as a flagpole came crashing on them while they were taking it down in Fgura.

The police said the accident happened on Monday on the roof of a residence in Triq Mahatma Gandhi at 6pm.

Two men, aged 49 and 41, were grievously injured, while a 77-year-old was slightly injured.

They were all taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.