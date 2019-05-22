One-time payment for 'anomalous situations' suffered by workers as long as 40 years ago

Dr Muscat had hinted at the scheme last Sunday.

An undefined group of public sector workers with complaints about “anomalous or unfavourable situations” are to receive a one-time payment, even if their claims are legally baseless.

The announcement, made in a Tuesday afternoon press release issued jointly by the Finance and Family Ministries, was thin on details and did not specify which workers would be eligible for the payment, although they include former members of the labour corps who, after January 1979, were transferred to government corporations or other entities.

The statement did not explain on what basis their claims would be accepted or how much money would be handed out, but it would cover the period until the workers retired or left the public service.

Details will be published in the Government Gazette on Friday, May 24 – one day before the European Parliament and local council elections.

The payment was agreed upon by ministers during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and will follow a similar scheme for aggrieved members of the labour corps who were transferred to government departments in the late 1970s.

It concerns claims made by other workers with “particular circumstances” which were “to a certain point similar” to those of labour corps who benefited from that initial scheme.

“Cabinet felt that although these all don’t have a legal basis for their claims, nevertheless certain circumstances they experienced at the time deserve compensation”.

Even heirs will be eligible

Speaking last Sunday, Dr Muscat had hinted that a compensation scheme for former Telemalta workers was on the card, saying the government could afford to do so because "quoting [former Prime Minister] Mintoff, we have a cow that we can milk".

The mystery scheme, which will apply to workers who joined the public sector from January 16, 1979, will also be extended to the heirs of workers who would have been eligible had they still been alive.

Applicants must agree to renounce any further claims to qualify for payment, with the initial disbursements to be made later this year, the ministries said.

Dr Muscat also referred to the scheme when he spoke in Zejtun later on Tuesday.

The Labour Party quoted him as explaining how the Cabinet had approved a scheme to ensure justice for more workers.

He said that over the past two years, payment had been made to thousands of workers including former port workers and labour corps workers. Other workers had then raised issues and while they may not have legal grounds, the government felt they were morally right.

Among them were former corps workers transferred to the then Telemalta and others formerly employed at the Gas Board.

He said the process has been underway for a year and was only being concluded thanks to the country's surplus.