Man jailed three years after admitting burglary

Shalon Abela, 24 of Valletta, was jailed for three years on Tuesday after admitting to having burgled a house in Mosta in April last year, stealing jewellery worth not more than €2,329.37.

In handing down sentence, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace observed that the accused has a colourful criminal record and had failed to take up opportunities for him to reform.

The court also noted that the burglary took place during the term of a suspended sentence. It therefore also ordered the forfeiture of a personal guarantee and a deposit, totalling €2,300.