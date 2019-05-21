Man jailed three years after admitting burglary
Opportunities for reform were not taken up
Shalon Abela, 24 of Valletta, was jailed for three years on Tuesday after admitting to having burgled a house in Mosta in April last year, stealing jewellery worth not more than €2,329.37.
In handing down sentence, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace observed that the accused has a colourful criminal record and had failed to take up opportunities for him to reform.
The court also noted that the burglary took place during the term of a suspended sentence. It therefore also ordered the forfeiture of a personal guarantee and a deposit, totalling €2,300.