Gozo is an afterthought for the government - Delia

Gozo is little more than an afterthought for the government, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a political gathering in Nadur, Dr Delia said 25 years of Nationalist administrations had turned the sister isle into the envy of many.

For the present administration, however, Gozo was clearly not a priority.

In the last Budget, Gozitans had been relegated to second class citizens, given just a few lines in the entire document.

Dr Delia said he had recently been to Munxar, where projects that had been pledged by the government had still not been delivered.

Gozitans, he said, could not be expected to wait around on governments to deliver.

Dr Delia asked why the government had taken away the cargo ferry service, which had worked so well in the past, only to clog up passenger ferries with large cargo trucks.

The new ferry, which had been needed for many months, had suddenly showed up a week before the election and it was older than those currently in service.

Gozitans, he said, were starting to realise - if there was any doubt - that the government simply did not care for them.

The PN on the other hand wanted Gozo to be its own region, a total regeneration that would save it from an ageing population, and attract new investment.

Gozitans, he said, still got paid on average €1,200 less annually for the same work being done by Maltese.

Council of Europe report: Another condemnation for Muscat

Dr Delia also reacted to a draft Council of Europe report about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination and the rule of law in Malta.

Quoting sections of the report published by Times of Malta, Dr Delia said the imbalance of power and the abuse of power by this administration, was having negative effects on the country.

Malta was now in a situation where international bodies were keeping an eye on it.

Worst of all, Malta was being viewed as a threat to Europe.

The Labour Party that had been against joining the rest of Europe, was now viewed as a threat by Europe.

If Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wanted this upcoming election to be about his leadership, then this terrible report had already condemned him, he said.