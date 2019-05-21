Foundations laid down for €6.2 million housing project in Birkirkara

Foundations have been laid down for a "massive" social housing project in Birkirkara, the Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Roderick Galdes said.

Mr Galdes was speaking at a site visit for the project, which will see 73 apartments being built in Triq il-Qanpiena.

Over 80% of the apartments will have access to balconies, internal gardens or terraces, Mr Galdes said. Four hundred square metres of the 11,000 square metre project will be dedicated to open spaces.

If authorities wanted to cut out the waiting list for social housing, it was clear more housing stock was needed, he said.

The problem of housing has been there for over 20 years, and almost 3,000 people had been on the waiting list when he took helm of the housing secretariat, Mr Galdes added.

Visiting the site on behalf of Projects Malta, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said people had a right to decent housing and social mobility.

“These projects address specific needs, but are not permanent solutions,” Dr Mizzi said.