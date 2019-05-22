Malta-Gozo helicopter service plans get off the ground

The proposed service would take at least 15 passengers.

A call for proposals for a helicopter service between Malta and Gozo has been issued.

The call was launched by state company Malta Air Travel Ltd (Malta Medair) on Monday.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said officials from his ministry together with Malta Medair had concluded the preparatory and consultative work - technical, legal and financial, on the basis of which the call was being issued.

Due to this, the government could proceed to the tangible step of finding an operator for a helicopter service which could take at least 15 passengers.

“Our vision is to bring Malta and Gozo closer and this alternative connection service would take one from the Gozo heliport to Malta International Airport in a few minutes,” the minister said.

The service would provide between international connectivity for Gozitans and foreigners, better connectivity for tourism purposes and ensure a service between Malta and Gozo in case of an emergency.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said that discussions for the re-launch of the service started at the beginning of the legislature when the responsibility was transferred to the Gozo Ministry.

The necessary studies were held to identify the most suitable economic model and the service would be given according to a schedule.

She said she and her government’s vision was for better connectivity between the two islands to maximise Gozo’s potential. Connectivity, she pointed out, would also improved with Gozo Channel’s fourth vessel.

The proposals document can be requested by e-mail from enquires.gozoairlink@maltamedair.com.

Proposals will be accepted until June 18, electronically on proposals.gozoairlink@maltamedair.com or personally at Malta Med Air offices Administration Block A – Aviation park, Aviation Avenue Luqa 9023 between 9am and 2pm.

Proposals should be titled “Requeset for Proposal for the Provision of Passenger and Baggage Air Transport Services between Malta and Gozo”.