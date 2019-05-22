PL, PN billboards defaced

Political billboards belonging to Malta's two largest parties have been defaced with graffiti by a group calling itself Billboard Guerillas.

As another election approached, the country has yet again been plastered with stupid and meaningless political messages of all shapes and sizes, the group said.

They had already taken similar action in 2017.

“PLPN are trying hard to convince us that they love Malta and are willing to fight for it. Had it not been for the damage wrought by these two political parties, their silly propaganda would almost sound funny," it said in a statement.

“Tragically, their track record shows that they have consistently ignored the common good and turned Malta and its population into material to be exploited by their rich and greedy friends."

Scores of billboards, some unsightly, were erected around the island by the two main parties ahead of the MEP elections on Saturday.