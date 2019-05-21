Beer bottle incident lands man in custody

A man who after a night out in Paceville allegedly smashed a beer bottle on his girlfriend’s head was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Johan Tommy Noren, a 29-year-old Swede, was involved in the violent episode after a night out last Saturday.

After parting company with her boyfriend, the woman had apparently gone to sleep at a friend’s house in Paceville, prosecuting Inspector Bernardette Valletta explained during the arraignment.

That was where the accused had found her, lying asleep in a single bed, when he turned up at the place later.

The woman was forcefully and rudely woken up to the threats and insults of her boyfriend who appeared to have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

The situation escalated when the man allegedly smashed a beer bottle on her head, forcing her to seek treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

The alleged aggressor was arrested over the violent episode, and charged with causing slight injuries as well as threatening and insulting his girlfriend.

No request for bail was made and the accused was remanded in custody.

Upholding a request by the prosecution, the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.