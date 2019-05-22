 Top priorities
Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 06:16 by Josephine Grieve, Rabat

Top priorities

We read that about three quarters of the wards at Mount Carmel Hospital in Attard, have condemned ceilings (‘“Dangerous ceilings” in most Mount Carmel Hospital wards’, April 20).

We also read (May 7) that the former Fine Arts Museum will get a €4.4 million facelift to accommodate the Attorney General and the State Attorney’s offices. Three days later we also got to know that the government is, as yet, still debating the timeframes for works to start on Mount Carmel Hospital.

Would someone, please, explain how these priorities are set?

