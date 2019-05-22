 Dream on
Advert
Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 06:01 by Austin Sammut, Mosta

Dream on

I have just read the law report entitled ‘Court rejects permit to convert Bidnija farm into residence” (May 17).

This was about an appeal by the Planning Authority against a decision of the Planning Review Tribunal overturning a decision of the said regulator that re­fused the original application for the development permit. I will not refer to who the applicant is or go into the merits of the case, let alone challenge the court’s judgment.

But I was struck by the court’s statement: “The law had to be respected because that was the only way to ensure that there was a level playing field [vis-a-vis the PA’s consideration of applications] with no suspicion of discrimination or favouritism...”

Have I been dreaming, after all?

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Top priorities

  2. Arrogance

  3. The habit of losing

  4. Religions

  5. By appointment

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed