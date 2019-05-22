I have just read the law report entitled ‘Court rejects permit to convert Bidnija farm into residence” (May 17).

This was about an appeal by the Planning Authority against a decision of the Planning Review Tribunal overturning a decision of the said regulator that re­fused the original application for the development permit. I will not refer to who the applicant is or go into the merits of the case, let alone challenge the court’s judgment.

But I was struck by the court’s statement: “The law had to be respected because that was the only way to ensure that there was a level playing field [vis-a-vis the PA’s consideration of applications] with no suspicion of discrimination or favouritism...”

Have I been dreaming, after all?