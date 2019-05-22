By appointment

We are told that the public pros­ecutor will be appointed by the government. Was there any doubt about this?

I am more than sure it will be a Labour Party lawyer who will get the post. I have already written the name (PL) of a deserving ‘candidate’ on a piece of paper and put it in a drawer. I have also invited some of my friends to bet on my choice.

While I fully understand Labour’s thinking on the matter of appointments, I cannot yet begin to understand the Nationalist Party’s way of thinking. In Parliament, they voted in favour of Joseph Muscat’s motion for the appointment of George Vella as President of Malta. They should have voted against. Not because he is not worthy of the position, far from it, but to show their disdain at the way appointments and promotions are dished out.