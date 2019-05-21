Watch: Blasi set to be appointed Ħamrun coach

Former Juventus player Manuele Blasi (left) is set to take over at Ħamrun Spartans.

Ħamrun Spartans are set to appoint former Juventus and Milan player Manuele Blasi as their new head coach.

The Spartans have been on the look-out for a new mentor after Giovanni Tedesco decided to leave the club at the end of the season after he was approached by Gżira United.

Ħamrun technical director Gaetano Farrugio immediately started his search for Tedesco's successor and he approached several high-profile names to fill the Spartans' hot seat.

In the end, his choice fell to Blasi who is expected to arrive in Malta to conclude a deal with the Reds.

Blasi has enjoyed a distinguished career as a player having enjoyed a six-year spell with Italian giants Juventus where he partnered Emerson in the centre of midfield.

From Turin, Blasi joined Napoli and then moved to Parma, Lecce and Pescara before spending his final season in India with Chennaiyin FC where he won the league title under the charge of Marco Materazzi.

After the end of his playing career, Blasi has completed his coaching badges and start managing in the lower rungs of Italian football.

The Spartans are also looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season and have reached an agreement to sign Ivory Coast striker Idrissa Kouyate.

The six-foot towering striker had spells in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Tunisia.

At the Spartans, Kouyate is expected to form a powerful partnership with Wilfried Domoraud as the French striker has been confirmed for another season.