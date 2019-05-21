 Barca's Champions League runners-up dominate Spain Women's World Cup squad
Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 01:50

Spain players posing before an international friendly against the USA, earlier this year.

Ten of Barcelona's losing Champions League finalists were named in Spain's Women's World Cup squad, the country's football federation (RFEF) announced on Monday.

Barca were hammered 4-1 by French giants Lyon on Saturday and the likes of most-capped player Marta Torrejon, goalkeeper Sandra Panos and forward Mariona Caldentey will seek revenge at the tournament which begins on June 7.

Free-scoring midfielder Jenni Hermoso is one of five players from Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid included in Jorge Vilda's team.

Spain open their campaign against South Africa on June 8 before facing two-time former winners Germany as well as China in the group stage.

Spain squad for Women's World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Lola Gallardo (Atletico Madrid), Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Mariasun Quinones (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Marta Corredera, Ivana Andres (both Levante), Leila Ouahabi, Marta Torrejon, Mapi Leon, Andrea Pereira (all Barcelona), Celia Jimenez (Seattle Reign).

Midfielders: Amanda Sampedro, Silvia Meseguer (both Atletico Madrid), Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Vicky Losada (all Barcelona), Virginia Torrecilla (Montpellier).

Forwards: Jenni Hermoso, Andrea Falcon (both Atletico Madrid), Lucia Garcia (Athletic Bilbao), Nahikari Garcia (Real Sociedad), Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona).

