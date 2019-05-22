What happened on... May 21

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, May 21, 1994

Gaffarena gets nine years for armed robbery

Eugenio Gaffarena was last night jailed for nine years for an armed robbery he was “incited to commit”.

Although the jurors delivered a guilt verdict with seven votes to two, five called on the judge to be lenient with the robber “because he had been incited to commit the crime”.

In his address, the judge had pointed out that the jury could recommend leniency for the defendant when he passed judgement.

But Mr Justice Victor Caruana Colombo dismissed the recommendation.

The defendant, 33, had been facing a maximum penalty of 22 years.

The judge said incitement was not a strong enough reason for clemency.

He said: “In every crime committed by more than one person, every one of the participants might be, more or less, encouraged, even by the presence of the other person or persons.”

Gaffarena is to appeal against the verdict.

Another man involved in the robbery was in 1990 jailed for five years after he admitted to participating in the robbery.

Gaffarena was also found guilty of being a relapser. He was jailed for four years in 1981 after admitting to a series of thefts.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, May 21, 1969

New quay in Grand Harbour

Grand Harbour will have an additional 1,200 feet of wharfage by the end of this year if Public Works Department plans materialise.

The new quay will be at Coal Wharf in the southwest part of Grand Harbour to which Dr G. Felice, Minister of Finance, referred in his Budget speech. The extension is the first phase of other works planned for the harbour.

The men working on the extension found an added obstacle which delayed them considerably. This was the depth of water which in places is over 60 feet. Mr Espedito Miceli is the site foreman and has 10 skilled labourers working under his direction.

When the quay is completed it is the intention of the government to start work on Jettist Wharf, Bonded Stores Wharf and Shipwrights Wharf. All the four schemes involve the realignment of quays.

Governor visits De La Salle

Some 200 pupils from De La Salle College, Cottonera, yesterday morning formed two rows from the college’s gate to the main entrance, through which the Governor General and Lady Norman passed in an open car for a visit to the college.