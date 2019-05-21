 Unsung sculptor
Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11:48

Frans Galea’s sculpture Iċ-Ċrieki at The Strand, in Gżira

Maltese sculptor Frans Galea (1945-1994) passed away 25 years ago.

He was one of the best sculptors of the past decades of the 20th century, but he died young, before receiving the acclaim he richly deserved.

The works he left behind are nonetheless a tribute to his outstanding, albeit unsung, output.

MUŻA will this evening be holding a commemorative event featuring Galea’s family and acquaintances who will be sharing their experience and recollections about the artist.

The talk, being delivered in Maltese, is being given at MUŻA, Auberge d’Italie today at 6.30pm. Admission is free of charge.

