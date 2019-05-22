The National Library of Malta, Valletta will tomorrow be hosting its second public lecture relating to its ongoing exhibition Ler Librorum: Texts, Translations & Exegesis which will be open to the public during library hours till June 26.

This lecture, entitled ‘Reality and Fiction in the Bible – The Relevance of Biblical Narrative in this Day and Age’ by Joseph Ciappara starts at 6.30pm in the Reading Room.

The lecturer will be discussing the importance of the Linguistic and Literary Study of the Bible, the essential step of identifying literary genres, and what the Bible has to offer to everyone, believers and non-believers alike in this day and age.

Part of the lecture will also be the carrying out of an exegesis of a text as a practical example. Following the lecture, the public will have the opportunity to appreciate the exhibits on display as well.

Admission to the lecture is free and no booking is required. More information about the event can be found on the dedicated Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/436147910530236/ or by emailing Malta Libraries directly on: events.library@gov.mt.