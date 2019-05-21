Architecture heritage lecture

In keeping with its remit to promote awareness and sensitive reuse of Malta’s architectural heritage, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) is organising a series of four lectures showing our heritage sustainably remodelled and renewed.

Chris Briffa will tomorrow present his project at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema, built as a classic proscenium arch theatre 110 years ago, and now fostering interest in the performing arts for younger people, nurturing local talent and involvingthe community.

The architect will explain the dramatic architectural overhaul, as the Salesian Theatre continues its transformation into one of Malta’s most exciting contemporary theatre spaces, with a clear focus on maintaining the strong community spirit, which the theatre embodies.

Alphonse Maria Galea funded a building that remains today closely intertwined to Sliema residents. However, modernisation has required the stage to grow, the bar to move location and seats to be replaced. Equally, the shows have evolved from local productions to international artists and companies performing on its stage.

There stands a clear focus to modernise the historic building while preserving and restoring many of its original features, some of which have been lost over the years. The theatre auditorium will retain its historic proscenium arch, which boasts a 1910 fresco by Giuseppe Calì, while creating a new moving stage. The building will also gain two new performance spaces – a 100-seat black-box theatre and an outdoor stage at roof level – as well as an accessible entrance and foyer, bar and backstage areas.

The lecture is being held at the Hotel Phoenicia in Floriana, tomorrow at 6.30pm. For bookings visit https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt

The other lectures will be by Danica Mifsud on the refurbishment of Hotel Phoenicia (May 30) and Richard England who will speak on the sense of spirituality in architecture (June 5).