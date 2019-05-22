Announcements - May 21, 2019

Obituaries

ELLUL–MICALLEF. On May 19, at her residence in Attard, CONNIE, aged 96, widow of Charles, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her son Roger and his wife Patricia, her daughters Margaret and her husband Alfred Pace, Isabelle and her husband Tonio Azzopardi, her beloved grand-children Gabriella, Adrian and his wife Golda, Robert, Michelle and her husband Steven Caruana, great-grandchildren Matteo, Elisa, Federica and Charlotte and her devoted carers. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, May 21, at 9am at Attard parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. On May 18, DENNIS, aged 67, passed away peacefully under tragic circumstances. He leaves to mourn his loss his family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICELI DEMAJO. On Friday, May 17, at Casa Antonia, ELENA CLARA, k/a Nelly, widow of Dr Joseph A. Miceli BA.,LLD, passed away peacefully in her sleep to meet the Merciful Lord whom she loved in her life. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Anthony, her daughter Maria and her husband Roger Strickland, her son Norbert and his wife Lucienne, her son Herman and his wife Ann, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters Mary, Clare wife of Louis Balzan, her in-laws Judge Albert Manche and Teresita Demajo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be held today, Tuesday, May 21, at 9.30am, at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. The family would like to thank her carers for all the love they gave her. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Patrick’s church and the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FALZON – GEORGIA, May 21, 2001. In ever loving memory of a beloved and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed but always remembered with much love and gratitude by her loving husband Vincent, her two sons Anthony and Andrew, her grandson Aidan and sisters-in-law Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette.

I am just waiting for you,

For an interval, somewhere very near,

Just around the corner.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.