All together – global Ode to Joy at Bir Miftuħ Festival

After a successful first opening concert, the Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival, organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa continues on Friday with ‘Concert for Europe’, featuring a string quartet from The Re:Orchestra, formerly known as the Rotterdam Ensemble, under the direction of Mro Roberto Beltran Zavala. Taking part are Nicolai Bernstein and Reggie Clews (violin), Hara van Amersfoort (viola), Wijnand Hulst (cello), with guest artists Jessica Ellul (clarinet) and Jenny Melville (oboe).

Soprano Gillian Zammit and mezzo-soprano Claire Ghigo will also take part. Music is by Beethoven, Mozart, Fauré, Puccini, Mahler, Rossini, Strauss, Bellini, Offenbach and Viardot.

The European Anthem, Ode to Joy, translated into Maltese by John Vassallo, will bring the concert to a grand finale.

This concert is being sponsored by John Vassallo and Marianne Schaefer Noll.

‘Concert for Europe’ is being held at the Santa Marija ta’ Bir Miftuħ chapel, limits of Gudja, on Friday at 7.30pm.

For more information and booking: info@dinlarthelwa.org or call 2122 0358/2122 5952.

All proceeds will be devolved to contribute for the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris.

