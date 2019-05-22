Website making false claims about association with real company - MFSA

A company is falsely claiming on its websites (www.acatrades.com and https://acatrade.de/) to be associated with a genuinely licensed and authorised entity from a different jurisdiction, the Malta Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday.

It said there seemed to be no evidence that they have a presence in Malta, and that it definitely has no association with the real company - Acatis Investment Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH regulated by BaFin, having its registered office address at Main Building, Taunusanlage 18 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The MFSA warned the public to refrain from undertaking any business or transactions with the 'clone'.

A list of entities licensed by the MFSA can be viewed on the official website of the MFSA at http://www.mfsa.com.mt/pages/licenceholders.aspx.