MSE Equity Price Index maintains upward trend

The MSE Equity Price Index trended in positive territory for the fourth consecutive session with a further 0.3% increase to 4,777.705 points as eight equities including BOV, MIA, GO and Farsons moved higher.

On the other hand, HSBC was the only negative performer on Tuesday while a further four equities ended the session unchanged.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc reached yet another record high as it edged a further 3% higher to close at the €10.30 level across 4,902 shares. Last week, Farsons reported improved profitability for the 2018/19 financial year as all the group’s operational segments registered growth amid favourable dynamics of the local economy. The directors are recommending a 15.4% increase in the final net dividend to €0.10 per share which is payable on June 25 to all shareholders as at close of trading on Wednesday, subject to shareholders’ approval during the upcoming AGM scheduled to be held on June 24.

Malta International Airport plc also trended higher for the second consecutive session as it edged 0.7% higher to close at the €7.05 level, albeit on a single trade of 1,000 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc trended in positive territory today with a 0.8% increase to €1.34 across shallow volumes of 8,500 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on June 6 will be entitled to a 1-for-10 bonus share.

GO plc slipped to an intra-day low of €4.10 before rebounding to end Tuesday’s session at the €4.26 level representing a 0.5% increase compared to the previous closing price. A total of 39,805 shares were exchanged across 12 deals. The quadruple play telecom operator is due to hold its AGM on May 28.

Similarly, BMIT Technologies plc trended in positive territory with a 0.9% increase to €0.54 on low volumes of 25,002 shares.

Positive movements were also recorded in the property segment with Tigne Mall plc edging 0.5% higher to €0.915 on volumes of 65,500 shares and Malita Investments plc rising 0.6% to €0.835 across 30,051 shares. Similarly, Plaza Centres plc moved 1% higher to regain the €1.00 level on shallow volumes of 9,624 shares.

On the other hand, the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc 1.2% fell back to the €1.70 level across three deals totalling 3,666 shares.

Meanwhile, there were no changes in the share price of FIMBank plc at the $0.65 level (18,700 shares) and Lombard Bank Malta plc at the €2.32 level (3,485 shares).

Likewise, International Hotel Investments plc held on to the €0.80 level across 60,000 shares and RS2 Software plc retained the €1.38 level on a single deal of 6,006 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended Monday’s drop as it retracted by 0.15% to 1,115.693 points. Changes in the prices of Malta Government Stocks mostly reflected movements in Italian government bond yields which, in turn, drifted higher amid growing differences of opinion and policies between the two governing partners made up of the Northern League and the 5-Star Movement.

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.