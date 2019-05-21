How cloud construction software can do the heavy lifting and transform your business

Whereas in the past, a physical computer or server were necessary to run an application, cloud-based computing gives users access to software applications that run on the internet.

Businesses are increasingly moving to the cloud to increase efficiency, information flow, collaboration, and absolute flexibility. As exclusive resellers of Acumatica Cloud ERP in Malta, the team at Computime Software shares three key benefits of cloud-based accounting software built specifically for the construction industry.

Real-time access to your business applications

Perhaps the major benefit cloud computing can offer is that it allows you to set up what is essentially a virtual office. This provides all back office and onsite construction workers the flexibility in their work practices by enabling immediate access to current data. As long as you have access to an internet connection, you can work efficiently.

Indeed, those working remotely or in the field can enter important data on their device and have it automatically synced within the ERP system, thus providing insights across an organisation without delay. When a team has full, up-to-date visibility and can access, share, and edit documents anytime, anywhere, it increases collaboration and improves decision making.

Mobility through a native app

Modern cloud construction software such as the Acumatica Construction Edition provides secure remote access through a native mobile app. This empowers onsite workers in the construction industry with a single source of real-time data such as revenue and costs. It also gives them the ability to check intuitive dashboards from their mobile device, manage contracts, view change orders, and exchange information with customers, suppliers, and contractors.

Reduced IT costs

Managing and maintaining IT systems can be costly, so many construction companies are moving towards a Software as a Service (SaaS) model instead of purchasing software outright, thus moving to a cloud-based construction accounting software means paying much less upfront. Furthermore, rather than using a traditional per user pricing model, Acumatica has a unique, all-inclusive user licensing model which encourages usage of the system across the entire organisation

Transform your construction business with remote access, real-time data, and streamlined processes

From accounting, project and field management to CRM, the Acumatica Construction Edition offers a full set of construction management functionality, which coupled the Acumatica mobile app, creates a seamless flow of data between the field and the back office.

This allows you to run the entire construction cycle more efficiently and provides your employees access to real-time insights for improved decision making.

For more information on how Computime Software can help your business improve margins and project control at all stages of home, multi-family, commercial, mixed-use, land development, and government projects, visit www.computimesoftware.com/acumatica-erp/construction-edition/ or e-mail info@computimesoftware.com.