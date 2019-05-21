Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver serves time on restaurants

Photo: Shutterstock

British celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver on Tuesday said that his restaurant group employing 1,300 staff had collapsed.

Oliver expressed deep sadness at the move that comes amid fierce competition.

"I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade," Oliver said in a statement.

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected," he added.

Oliver's group has officially fallen into administration - the process whereby a troubled company calls in outside expertise to try and minimise job losses.