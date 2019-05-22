Money market report for the week ending May 17
ECB monetary operations
On May 13, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its weekly main refinancing operations (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 14, and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €5.40 billion, €0.01 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.
On May 15, the ECB conducted a seven-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.02 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 2.87 per cent.
Domestic Treasury bill market
In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 90-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 16, maturing on August 14, and November 14, respectively. Bids of €51 million were submitted for the 90-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €21 million, while bids of €50 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million. Since €23 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills remained unchanged at €323.70 million.
The yield from the 90-day bill auction was -0.352 per cent, an increase of 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 9, representing a bid price of €100.0881 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.314 per cent, a decrease of 0.4 basis point from bids with a similar tenor also issued on May 9, representing a bid price of €100.1590 per €100 nominal.
During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.
Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on August 22.