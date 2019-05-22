Atlas sponsors digital marketing award

Atlas Insurance marketing and HR manager Jackie Attard Montalto (left) with members of the winning team, Exhale.

At the JA-YE Malta Finals and Awards Night held recently, Atlas Insurance marketing and HR manager Jackie Attard Montalto presented the Digital Marketing Award to Exhale, the winning team. Exhale’s product is a portable breathalyser – created to help raise awareness about the serious issue of drink driving. Since it is a keychain, it can be easily used to test yourself to check if you are fit to drive.

Atlas has supported Junior Achievement Young Enterprise for a number of years, but this is the first year JA-YE has presented a team an award in digital marketing, which Atlas was proud to sponsor.

“This award is a reflection of the importance of digital marketing – no longer a nice-to-have of a few years ago, but a critical component of any marketing plan. Digital marketing allows us to engage very specific target audiences, building rapport and customer loyalty. It also offers the opportunity to give a human face to the brand, and reach out to customers in real time,” said Attard Montalto.

“Our mission statement at Atlas proclaims a purpose beyond profit underlying our role as an insurance company – to give people that sense of security and reassurance when embarking on different milestones in their lives, such as a new home, a well-deserved trip or a business venture, she explained.

“It is this same purpose that encourages us to go beyond our role within the financial services industry and reach out into the community, to assist people and organisations like JA-YE in achieving their goals. By supporting JA-YE, we believe we are assisting young people to gain competencies that will support them as they enter the workplace, and in their daily lives.”